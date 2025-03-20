Companies
Accenture becomes first IT services company to call out macro uncertainty
Summary
- Accenture’s dim outlook stokes further uncertainty for India’s five largest software service providers including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra, which are expected to announce their FY25 earnings next month
Dublin, Ireland-headquartered Accenture Plc became the first IT industry major to call out macroeconomic uncertainty in the US, the world’s top technology market, during a post-earnings interaction with analysts on Thursday.
