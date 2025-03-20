Accenture secured $1.4 billion in new Gen AI bookings in the quarter-ended February 2024, which comprised 6.7% of the company’s overall order bookings of $20.9 billion for the quarter. In the same quarter, Accenture got revenues of $600 million from Gen AI projects. So far, since September 2023, the company has taken its total tally of orders in Gen AI to $5.6 billion.