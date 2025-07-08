Accenture, an Indian IT bellwether? Scale, structure, and AI demand more nuance
Accenture’s results often lead to sharp reactions in the stocks of Indian IT services companies. However, the Dublin-headquartered tech and consulting major differs from Indian IT firms in several ways, warranting a closer look beyond its quarterly numbers.
When Accenture shared a disappointing metric in its recent quarterly earnings, stocks of information technology (IT) services companies in India felt the impact. The Dublin-headquartered tech and consulting major with global operations reported a 6% year-on-year decline in new bookings for its third quarter (March-May 2025) of the fiscal year ended 31 August.