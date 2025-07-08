Accenture, an Indian IT bellwether? Scale, structure, and AI demand more nuance

There are also structural differences. Consulting made up more than half of Accenture’s revenues in Q3. This allows it to lead from the start in enterprise transformation projects, often working directly with the C-suite. Indian IT firms, while expanding into this space, still rely more on managed services and cost-efficiency contracts. This is reflected in deal sizes. Accenture signed 92 deals of over $100 million each in the first three quarters of fiscal 2025. In contrast, Indian firms often classify deals over $30 million as ‘large’, underscoring a clear gap in scale and positioning.