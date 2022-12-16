Accenture second-quarter forecast disappoints as IT spending weakens1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 07:39 PM IST
The second-quarter forecast of Accenture has disappointed as the IT spending has weakened
The second-quarter forecast of Accenture has disappointed as the IT spending has weakened
Accenture Plc beat quarterly estimates for revenue and earnings on Friday but forecast second-quarter sales slightly lower than expectations, signaling pressure as companies curtail IT spending due to macroeconomic uncertainty.