Accenture sets ₹2,700 per employee monthly limit on Claude AI usage after some rack up bills of over ₹94,000

Accenture has introduced limits on employees’ use of Anthropic’s Claude AI tools, joining a growing list of companies looking to rein in spending on artificial intelligence (AI) at work. The consulting giant is said to have set a monthly allowance of $29 (around ₹2,700) per employee for Claude Enterprise for most of its workforce.

According to a report by 404 Media, the company informed employees about the revised licensing policy through an internal memo. Titled “Claude Enterprise Users: Important Updates to Licensing and Usage Costs,” the communication stated that the restrictions on AI usage would take effect from October 1.

The new arrangement means employees on the standard plan will have to work within the allocated budget or seek additional funding to continue using the tool beyond the prescribed limit.

Accenture employees face new AI spending limits Some Accenture employees have access to Premium plans, which include $250 (around ₹23,700) worth of weekly token usage. However, a large number of staff members are said to be on the General plan, leaving them with more restricted access to the AI tool.

The 404 Media report noted that the change has prompted some employees to “scramble” to find ways to maintain their previous levels of AI usage. Several employees had been reportedly consuming AI tokens worth more than $1,000 (around ₹94,800) a month.

Accenture has not prohibited employees from using Claude beyond the $29 monthly allocation. However, those seeking additional usage must submit a Work Breakdown Structure (WBS), which specifies the project or team responsible for covering the extra costs.

Also Read | FBI removes Accenture contractor for alleged involvement in a data breach

“Providing a WBS and obtaining a license does not guarantee indefinite or ongoing access to Claude,” the memo said. “As needs change, licenses may be reallocated to help ensure they are used where they provide the greatest value.”

Accenture says it is making AI available to employees Responding to the report, an Accenture spokesperson highlighted the company's broader approach to workplace AI adoption.

“At the foundation, we make AI available to all our people,” an Accenture spokesperson told the publication. “Our approach today is to provide the right tool for the right work, and we continue to invest in AI capabilities, skills and enablement that deliver greater value for clients and our own organization.”

The reported restrictions come as Accenture continues to expand its AI capabilities. The company has increased its AI and data workforce from 40,000 to nearly 110,000 employees.