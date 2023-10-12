Accenture, one of the prominent IT giants in India, has sent an email to employees that it will not be providing salary hikes to its employees in India and Sri Lanka in 2023, except in cases where it is legally mandated or committed to in critical skill areas.

On the other hand, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest IT services company in India, will make 100% variable pay for a majority of its employees for the quarter ended September 2023.

