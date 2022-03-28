Access to technology key to M&A strategies of Indian firms: survey

“If we were to look at the 70s and 80s, the literature has time and again shown that most M&A didn’t work. The synergies that were expected did not materialise. But with the professionalisation of management and ownership with PE investors specifically, it has actually brought financial performance indicators into very sharp focus. And when they are looking at an acquisition, they are asking many sharp and focused questions - what does it do for the business? How does it impact potential performance? How does it affect your risk appetite and risk management frameworks? So, you are seeing a lot more focus on something that truly matters to the core of the business," said Mohan. The survey showed that compared to 6% of global CEOs who said their planned M&A activity involves acquisitions on adjacent sectors, none of the Indian CEOs showed such inclination.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}