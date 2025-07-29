Accion Labs sale kicks off; TA Associates, True North eye $1 billion valuation
Private equity firms TA Associates and True North are initiating a sale of their stakes in Accion Labs, targeting a billion-dollar valuation.
Mumbai: Private equity investors TA Associates and True North are looking to exit their stakes in Pittsburgh, US-based digital engineering firm Accion Labs Holdings Inc. The two investors have kicked off deliberations for a potential billion-dollar valuation for the company, according to four people familiar with the matter. The sale process is being led by JP Morgan and Avendus, these people said on condition of anonymity.