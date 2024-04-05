Accounting firms rethink their ownership structure
Mark Maurer , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 05 Apr 2024, 03:47 PM IST
SummaryFrom private-equity ownership to IPO plans, some of the world’s biggest professional-services providers weigh overhauls to evolve.
Large accounting firms are re-evaluating their ownership structures as they face growing capital needs and struggle to recruit enough skilled workers, with some considering private-equity backing or the public listing of a business line.
