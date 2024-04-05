Accounting firms rethink their ownership structure

Advantages: By giving current and future employees beneficial ownership in the company over time, the ESOP is aimed at helping recruit and retain workers, which in turn could improve consistency in service and strengthen client relationships. Employees don’t have to put money in to receive shares, in contrast with a partnership, whereby people buy in upon being accepted and, over time, purchase additional shares if allocated to them based on performance. “With an ESOP, we were able to keep people at the heart of our business, retain control of our destiny, and support our commitment to investors and the capital markets—all while investing in quality, growth and operations," BDO USA CEO Wayne Berson said.