‘Acquisitions are only a top-up, organic growth drives us’: Vineet Agrawal of Wipro Consumer Care
In a conversation with Mint, Vineet Agrawal, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care, reflects on four decades in FMCG, India’s low category penetration and why multi-category growth is key to scaling.
NEW DELHI : After more than four decades at Wipro, Vineet Agrawal is preparing to retire next month as chief executive officer of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and managing director of Wipro Enterprises. As he does, Agrawal is clear-eyed about the challenge ahead for the homegrown FMCG business: it remains a “fairly small" player and must grow across multiple categories to scale faster.