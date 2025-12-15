That said, acquisitions will remain strategic rather than opportunistic. They are not meant merely to add revenue, but to help us enter categories or geographies faster. For example, the acquisition of Canway in South Africa in 2020 gave us a foothold in Africa, and that business has grown threefold since FY20. In foods, entering spices organically would have taken a long time, which is why acquiring Brahmins and Nirapara gave us immediate presence in spices and ready-to-cook breakfast products in Kerala.