Actis looks to buy Welspun’s road assets for up to 10,000 crore

“Actis is among the most active investors looking for road projects in India and is involved in at least three large-sale processes. They have a lot of capital they are looking to deploy in yield-bearing infrastructure assets in India and roads are currently a very attractive option for such investors. For Welspun, the monetization will help reduce its group-level debt and recycle capital for construction projects in its pipeline," the person said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}