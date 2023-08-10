Actis to buy Patel Infra’s 5 roads for around $91 mn

Actis to buy Patel Infra’s 5 roads for around $91 mn2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Actis may place these road assets under an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) that will also house the six operating highway toll road projects that it bought from Welspun Enterprises Ltd last year
NEW DELHI : Private equity (PE) firm Actis Llp has agreed to acquire five hybrid annuity model (HAM) road projects from Patel Infrastructure Ltd at an equity value of around $91 million, two people aware of the development said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message