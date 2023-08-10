Actis to buy Patel Infra’s 5 roads for around $91 mn

Under the HAM model, a concessionaire is compensated by fixed annuity payments during the construction and operation and maintenance (O&M) phase. Also, 40% of the construction annuity is paid during construction, with a balance of 60% over the remaining concession period. At a time when the state-run National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has a total debt of ₹342,086 crore, HAM projects have seen considerable interest. NHAI’s debt servicing is expected to nearly double from ₹33,000 crore in FY24 to ₹62,000 crore by FY28. InvITs manage income-generating infrastructure assets, typically offering investors a regular yield and a liquid method of investing in infrastructure projects.