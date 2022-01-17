Activision Blizzard pushes out dozens of employees over workplace misconduct

An Activision spokeswoman, Helaine Klasky, confirmed that 37 people have “exited" and 44 have been disciplined as part of the company’s investigation. She disputed the 700 figure. In a statement, she said employee comments included statements on social media, and the issues raised ranged from what she described as benign workplace concerns to “a small number" of potentially serious assertions, which the company has investigated. She said “the assertion regarding Mr. Kotick is untrue," and “our focus is making sure we have accurate data and analysis to share."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}