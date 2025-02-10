Cadbury 5 Star, in collaboration with Ogilvy, has again outdone itself with an audacious and hilarious take on Valentine’s Day. Building on its “Eat 5 Star, Do Nothing” philosophy, the brand takes its anti-Valentine’s Day stance to the next level by introducing an unexpected disruptor—uncles.

The campaign taps into a cultural truth: once older generations adopt a trend, younger audiences tend to abandon it (as seen with skinny jeans, outdated slang, and once-popular social media platforms). Leveraging this insight, Cadbury 5 Star actively recruits and funds older couples to flood Valentine's Day with their romance, making it "uncool" for the younger generation.

With its witty execution, strong multi-platform marketing push, and interactive participation, the campaign blurs the line between satire and reality, turning a joke into an actual movement. While some might find the humour divisive, this is easily one of the most original, well-executed, and disruptive Valentine’s Day campaigns in recent years.

A brilliantly conceived, highly shareable campaign that aligns perfectly with Cadbury 5 Star’s irreverent brand personality. Ogilvy’s execution ensures maximum impact, making this a viral sensation in the making.

Concept and execution Ogilvy builds on the success of last year’s time-travel stunt but keeps it fresh with a completely different, yet equally absurd, strategy.

The campaign plays on the "uncle trope"—a familiar, lighthearted joke about how trends lose their appeal when older generations adopt them.

Unlike most digital campaigns, this one actually funds "uncle romance" with real money, adding an interactive social experiment layer.

Humour and relatability Self-aware humour that Gen Z and millennials love: The campaign speaks directly to those who find Valentine’s Day overhyped and unnecessary.

The "data scientist" logic adds a fun pseudo-scientific touch, making the absurdity feel oddly legitimate.

The execution (flooding social media with "uncle romance content") makes the joke even funnier, ensuring high engagement.

Marketing strategy and execution Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, and TV placements maximise digital and mass-media reach.

Strategic partnerships in cinema, retail, and sports add another layer of visibility.

Also read | Ad review: When a fan became a beacon of hope

KOL (Key Opinion Leader) strategy ensures influencer-driven traction, keeping the campaign organic and engaging.

Website activation (destroyvalentinesday.com) encourages user participation, making the audience feel like co-conspirators rather than just spectators.

Virality and impact Highly shareable concept: The campaign is tailor-made for meme culture, ensuring it spreads organically.

An interactive nomination system—nominating uncles and earning a commission—makes the audience an active part of the joke.

A complete disruption of traditional Valentine’s Day marketing, ensuring Cadbury 5 Star stands out in the clutter.

Potential risks or criticism Not everyone may appreciate the humour—some might see it as mocking older generations rather than celebrating them.

Romantic brands or Valentine’s Day loyalists might not appreciate the disruption.

The execution must feel organic—forced "uncle content" might seem gimmicky if not done right.