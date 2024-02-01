Adani, a Year Later: Investors Are Embracing India’s Humbled Champion

Beyond that, the group has begun to deleverage, albeit only at the margin—thanks to both higher earnings and some debt repayment. Gross debt at the group level fell from 2,211 billion Indian rupees, equivalent to around $26.66 billion, in March 2023 to 2,194 billion Indian rupees in September 2023, according to Bernstein Research’s calculations. Meanwhile earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortization, or Ebitda, at Adani companies were up 47% year over year to $5.3 billion in the first six months of the financial year that will end in March 2024, according to the group. Adani Green Energy’s net debt to Ebitda ratio is now at 7.28, versus 10.8 a year earlier, according to FactSet. That ratio is also significantly down at other group companies.