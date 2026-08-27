New Delhi: GMR Airports and Adani Airports are increasingly relying on passengers to shop, dine, and spend more at airports to drive their next phase of growth, as non-aeronautical businesses emerge as their primary revenue driver. Adani Airport is targeting a 70% contribution from non-aero businesses by 2030, from 56% currently, while GMR Airports expects its non-aero platform to grow at about 15% annually on a sustained basis.
Adani, GMR increase bets on non-aero revenue to drive growth
SummaryMajor airport developers, Adani and GMR, are aggressively expanding retail, dining, and commercial offerings to drive profitability as passenger traffic growth cools down.
New Delhi: GMR Airports and Adani Airports are increasingly relying on passengers to shop, dine, and spend more at airports to drive their next phase of growth, as non-aeronautical businesses emerge as their primary revenue driver. Adani Airport is targeting a 70% contribution from non-aero businesses by 2030, from 56% currently, while GMR Airports expects its non-aero platform to grow at about 15% annually on a sustained basis.
About the Author
Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.
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