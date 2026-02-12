Airport shopping spree: High-spending passengers are making Adani's airports richer than ever
Summary
Luxury spending on duty-free goods, food, and perfumes by affluent passengers now drives a larger share of airport operator income, outperforming traditional aeronautical fees.
Mumbai: With affluent flyers buying food, chocolates, perfumes and duty-free liquor, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd made more incremental income from its non-aeronautical business than from its mainstay of managing air traffic during the first nine months of FY26.
