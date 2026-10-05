MUMBAI/BENGALURU: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s data centre bet is already bigger than those of its biggest corporate rivals combined as the artificial intelligence (AI) boom spurs India’s business houses to diversify into computing infrastructure as the new investment avenue.
Adani outpaces India’s biggest business houses in data centre investments
SummaryThe investments come as India’s data-centre capacity is set to surge to 5.65 GW by 2030 owing to demand by AI and cloud firms.
MUMBAI/BENGALURU: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s data centre bet is already bigger than those of its biggest corporate rivals combined as the artificial intelligence (AI) boom spurs India’s business houses to diversify into computing infrastructure as the new investment avenue.
About the Author
Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) services sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.
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