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Adani outpaces India’s biggest business houses in data centre investments

Yadukrishna C SJas Bardia
4 min read5 Oct 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Adani's investment is almost twice the combined <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,673 crore invested so far by Airtel, Reliance and Tata Group ventures covered in the analysis.
Adani's investment is almost twice the combined ₹4,673 crore invested so far by Airtel, Reliance and Tata Group ventures covered in the analysis.(Reuters)
Summary

The investments come as India’s data-centre capacity is set to surge to 5.65 GW by 2030 owing to demand by AI and cloud firms.

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MUMBAI/BENGALURU: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s data centre bet is already bigger than those of its biggest corporate rivals combined as the artificial intelligence (AI) boom spurs India’s business houses to diversify into computing infrastructure as the new investment avenue.

MUMBAI/BENGALURU: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s data centre bet is already bigger than those of its biggest corporate rivals combined as the artificial intelligence (AI) boom spurs India’s business houses to diversify into computing infrastructure as the new investment avenue.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) has invested about 8,379 crore in AdaniConneX, its data centre joint venture with EdgeConneX, since entering the sector in 2021. This is almost double the combined investments of at least 4,673 crore so far by Bharti Airtel Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Group—the other major listed Indian corporate groups—in their data centre ventures, according to Mint’s analysis of company filings.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) has invested about 8,379 crore in AdaniConneX, its data centre joint venture with EdgeConneX, since entering the sector in 2021. This is almost double the combined investments of at least 4,673 crore so far by Bharti Airtel Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Group—the other major listed Indian corporate groups—in their data centre ventures, according to Mint’s analysis of company filings.

Also Read | Adani Group in talks for 5 GW pumped-storage projects in Uzbekistan

Tata’s investments

The Tata Group, which is the country’s biggest business house, has so far invested at least 1,447 crore through two companies. Tata Communications Ltd has invested about 1,247 crore in STT Global Data Centres since 2016, according to the company’s annual filings. STT has an operational data centre capacity of over 400 MW.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has invested at least 200 crore in HyperVault Data Centres Pvt Ltd, its data centre venture, according to its FY26 annual report.

The four conglomerates have been in the data centre business for very different lengths of time. Airtel’s Nxtra was established in 2013, giving it a head start of several years over others, while Reliance’s Digital Connexion was formed in 2023.

TCS is the newest entrant, having set up HyperVault jointly with private equity firm TPG in 2025. The differing timelines partly explain the gap in cumulative investment even as all four are now stepping up their plans to capture AI-driven demand.

“These large conglomerates have muscle power and have strong cash generation,” said Amit Chandra, vice-president of research at HDFC Securities. “They can put in large amounts of money and wait for a long period of time for the return of investments. Capital allocation power decides who is in this for the long haul.”

Each big business house has attributed the heavy spending on data centres to the rise of AI tools and the need to data in-house. Adani’s spending was reflected in chairman Gautam Adani’s comments in the company’s FY26 annual report.

“We understood then that the coming age of AI would demand far more than algorithms. It would require massive data centres, reliable power, strong transmission networks, cooling systems, connectivity, clean energy and industrial-scale resilience,” Gautam Adani said in the annual report.

Long-term opportunity

For Airtel, India’s digitization drive presented an opportunity.

“India’s rapid digitization, rising cloud adoption and increasing data localization requirements make this a compelling long-term opportunity,” Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said in the FY26 annual report.

Reliance chairman Ambani said that “building India's first built-to-suit AI data centre for a global technology leader of Meta's scale demonstrates India's readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution.”

TCS’s management voiced a similar opinion.

Also Read | AI boom drives early booking of data centres

“Beyond the campus, the project is expected to catalyze India’s AI infrastructure ecosystem across power, cooling, networking, construction, engineering and operations,” TCS said in an exchange filing dated 5 September.

The investment rush reflects a fundamental shift in India’s data centre market. For years, specialist data centre operators including STT Global Data Centres, Yotta Data Services and Sify Infinit Spaces added capacity largely in response to demand from cloud providers, enterprises and telecom companies.

Analysts said conglomerates might edge out standalone operators.

“Each of these conglomerates has deep pockets. As demand continues to pick up, most of them are likely to infuse more capital into their data centre businesses,” said Ayush Rungta, partner at Deloitte India. “The inflection point from a demand perspective should happen soon, and once that happens, we could see more and more money being pumped into these businesses.”

“Conglomerates can combine land, power generation, transmission, fibre, construction, financing and data centre operations, potentially reducing development time and improving control over costs,” Vinish Bawa, a partner at PwC, said, adding that risks pertaining to underutilization persist and that investments backed by hyperscalers are more justified.

AdaniConneX and TCS are reportedly expected to house 5 GW and 1 GW of data centre capacity by 2035 and 2028, respectively, whereas Airtel Nxtra is expected to have 1 GW of capacity in the “next few years.”

Reliance expects 168 MW of capacity in its data centre with Meta by 2028 whereas Digital Connexion’s 1 GW data centre in Visakhapatnam is expected to be ready by 2030.

Also Read | Data centres in India: regulatory certainty matters more than incentives
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Meet the Author

Yadukrishna C S

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesAdani outpaces India’s biggest business houses in data centre investments

Adani outpaces India’s biggest business houses in data centre investments

Yadukrishna C SJas Bardia
4 min read5 Oct 2026, 11:37 AM IST
Adani's investment is almost twice the combined <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,673 crore invested so far by Airtel, Reliance and Tata Group ventures covered in the analysis.
Adani's investment is almost twice the combined ₹4,673 crore invested so far by Airtel, Reliance and Tata Group ventures covered in the analysis.(Reuters)
Summary

The investments come as India’s data-centre capacity is set to surge to 5.65 GW by 2030 owing to demand by AI and cloud firms.

Gift this article

MUMBAI/BENGALURU: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s data centre bet is already bigger than those of its biggest corporate rivals combined as the artificial intelligence (AI) boom spurs India’s business houses to diversify into computing infrastructure as the new investment avenue.

MUMBAI/BENGALURU: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s data centre bet is already bigger than those of its biggest corporate rivals combined as the artificial intelligence (AI) boom spurs India’s business houses to diversify into computing infrastructure as the new investment avenue.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) has invested about 8,379 crore in AdaniConneX, its data centre joint venture with EdgeConneX, since entering the sector in 2021. This is almost double the combined investments of at least 4,673 crore so far by Bharti Airtel Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Group—the other major listed Indian corporate groups—in their data centre ventures, according to Mint’s analysis of company filings.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) has invested about 8,379 crore in AdaniConneX, its data centre joint venture with EdgeConneX, since entering the sector in 2021. This is almost double the combined investments of at least 4,673 crore so far by Bharti Airtel Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd and Tata Group—the other major listed Indian corporate groups—in their data centre ventures, according to Mint’s analysis of company filings.

Also Read | Adani Group in talks for 5 GW pumped-storage projects in Uzbekistan

Tata’s investments

The Tata Group, which is the country’s biggest business house, has so far invested at least 1,447 crore through two companies. Tata Communications Ltd has invested about 1,247 crore in STT Global Data Centres since 2016, according to the company’s annual filings. STT has an operational data centre capacity of over 400 MW.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has invested at least 200 crore in HyperVault Data Centres Pvt Ltd, its data centre venture, according to its FY26 annual report.

The four conglomerates have been in the data centre business for very different lengths of time. Airtel’s Nxtra was established in 2013, giving it a head start of several years over others, while Reliance’s Digital Connexion was formed in 2023.

TCS is the newest entrant, having set up HyperVault jointly with private equity firm TPG in 2025. The differing timelines partly explain the gap in cumulative investment even as all four are now stepping up their plans to capture AI-driven demand.

“These large conglomerates have muscle power and have strong cash generation,” said Amit Chandra, vice-president of research at HDFC Securities. “They can put in large amounts of money and wait for a long period of time for the return of investments. Capital allocation power decides who is in this for the long haul.”

Each big business house has attributed the heavy spending on data centres to the rise of AI tools and the need to data in-house. Adani’s spending was reflected in chairman Gautam Adani’s comments in the company’s FY26 annual report.

“We understood then that the coming age of AI would demand far more than algorithms. It would require massive data centres, reliable power, strong transmission networks, cooling systems, connectivity, clean energy and industrial-scale resilience,” Gautam Adani said in the annual report.

Long-term opportunity

For Airtel, India’s digitization drive presented an opportunity.

“India’s rapid digitization, rising cloud adoption and increasing data localization requirements make this a compelling long-term opportunity,” Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said in the FY26 annual report.

Reliance chairman Ambani said that “building India's first built-to-suit AI data centre for a global technology leader of Meta's scale demonstrates India's readiness to be at the forefront of the global AI revolution.”

TCS’s management voiced a similar opinion.

Also Read | AI boom drives early booking of data centres

“Beyond the campus, the project is expected to catalyze India’s AI infrastructure ecosystem across power, cooling, networking, construction, engineering and operations,” TCS said in an exchange filing dated 5 September.

The investment rush reflects a fundamental shift in India’s data centre market. For years, specialist data centre operators including STT Global Data Centres, Yotta Data Services and Sify Infinit Spaces added capacity largely in response to demand from cloud providers, enterprises and telecom companies.

Analysts said conglomerates might edge out standalone operators.

“Each of these conglomerates has deep pockets. As demand continues to pick up, most of them are likely to infuse more capital into their data centre businesses,” said Ayush Rungta, partner at Deloitte India. “The inflection point from a demand perspective should happen soon, and once that happens, we could see more and more money being pumped into these businesses.”

“Conglomerates can combine land, power generation, transmission, fibre, construction, financing and data centre operations, potentially reducing development time and improving control over costs,” Vinish Bawa, a partner at PwC, said, adding that risks pertaining to underutilization persist and that investments backed by hyperscalers are more justified.

AdaniConneX and TCS are reportedly expected to house 5 GW and 1 GW of data centre capacity by 2035 and 2028, respectively, whereas Airtel Nxtra is expected to have 1 GW of capacity in the “next few years.”

Reliance expects 168 MW of capacity in its data centre with Meta by 2028 whereas Digital Connexion’s 1 GW data centre in Visakhapatnam is expected to be ready by 2030.

Also Read | Data centres in India: regulatory certainty matters more than incentives
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Yadukrishna C S

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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