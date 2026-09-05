Adani Defence signs 5-year ammunition deal for India-made AK-203 assault rifles: All you need to know

Adani Defence & Aerospace has entered into a five-year deal with Indo-Russian Rifles Pvt Ltd to manufacture and supply locally made 7.62x39 mm ammunition for AK-203 assault rifles produced in India. The agreement is aimed at establishing a domestic ammunition supply chain for the India-Russia rifle programme.

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Under the arrangement, Adani Defence will provide the ammunition required for the AK-203 project throughout the five-year contract period. The company said the agreement will ensure an Indian source for the required ammunition and help maintain steady supplies, according to PTI.

The partnership connects rifle manufacturing by Indo-Russian Rifles, or IRRPL, with ammunition production by Adani Defence, bringing two key components of the AK-203 programme together within India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.

AK-203 programme supported by order for over 6 lakh rifles IRRPL was set up in 2019 following an intergovernmental agreement between India and Russia to produce AK-203 assault rifles for the Indian Armed Forces. The company operates its rifle manufacturing unit at Korwa in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district.

The joint venture comprises Indian partners Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Ltd and Munitions India Ltd, as well as Russian companies Concern Kalashnikov and Rosoboronexport.

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The Ministry of Defence has designated IRRPL to undertake domestic manufacturing of the AK-203 rifles. In December 2021, the government awarded the company a contract for the production of 6,01,427 AK-203 rifles at its Korwa facility.

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According to the company, the latest ammunition agreement further strengthens the programme’s domestic manufacturing network by bringing together Indian-made AK-203 rifles and locally produced ammunition.

Adani strengthens its small-calibre ammunition capabilities Adani Defence has built the capability to manufacture small-calibre ammunition in India, including through its facility in Kanpur. The latest deal is expected to further expand the country’s domestic capacity across the small-arms supply chain and contribute to the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative aimed at boosting self-reliance in defence production.

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The agreement also takes the localisation of the India-Russia defence programme a step further. While the programme was initially focused on producing AK-203 rifles within India, the addition of domestically manufactured ammunition reduces dependence on overseas suppliers for an essential component of the weapon system.

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The agreement comes as India steps up efforts to expand its domestic defence production base and cut dependence on foreign supply chains. By sourcing both the rifles and their ammunition from within the country, the deal further increases the level of local manufacturing under the AK-203 programme, the company said.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X