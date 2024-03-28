Adani Doubles Down on Cement: Gautam Adani infuses ₹6,661 crore to boost stake in Ambuja Cements to 66.7%
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his family injected $799 million to increase its stake in Ambuja Cements Ltd. as the business tycoon showed signs of confidence in its cement business amid the country’s infrastructure boom.
