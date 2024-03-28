Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and his family injected $799 million to increase its stake in Ambuja Cements Ltd. as the business tycoon showed signs of confidence in its cement business amid the country’s infrastructure boom.

The latest infusion of ₹6,661 crore by the Adani family came after their previous investment of ₹5,000 crore for exercising the warrants issuance approved by the company's board in October 2022. With this move, the Adani family has increased their stake in Ambuja by 3.6 per cent to attain a 66.7 per cent holding.

The capital infusion will bolster the Adani family’s stake by 3.6% to 66.7% and help Ambuja to reach an annual cement production capacity of 140 million tonnes by 2028, according to a statement from the company filed on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are thrilled to announce Adani family's decision to increase their stake in Ambuja," said Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director and CEO, Ambuja Cements Ltd. "This infusion of funds provides Ambuja capital flexibility for fast-tracked growth, capital management initiatives, and best-in-class balance sheet strength. It is not only a testament to steadfast belief in our vision and business model but also reinforces our commitment to delivering long-term sustainable value creation to our stakeholders. This shall propel us towards setting new benchmarks, accelerating our growth, and continuing to deliver on operational excellence, business synergies, and cost leadership."

The Adani family has unveiled a plan to accelerate Ambuja Cement's growth trajectory. By 2028, they aim to nearly double the company's existing capacity, reaching a staggering 140 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), as per the exchange filing.

The recent capital infusion of ₹11,661 crore by the promoters since acquiring Ambuja demonstrates their strategic vision. The company claimed that the investment will provide Ambuja with the financial flexibility to pursue accelerated growth, undertake strategic capital management initiatives, and solidify its balance sheet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

