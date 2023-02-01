Adani Enterprises calls off its FPO, to return money to investors
- The company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdraws the completed transaction, it said in a stock regulatory filing.
The Adani Enterprises on 1 February announced that its board has decided not to go-ahead with the fully subscribed Follow-on Public Offer (FPO).
