Is Adani's semiconductor play a long-term game?
Summary
- Adani group’s semiconductor fabrication unit in JV with Tower Semiconductor in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, is expected to pave way for the ports-to-cement conglomerate to create a foundry-model where it will make chips for consumption across its own entities but for global fabless firms as well
New Delhi: The Adani group will manufacture microchips for its own businesses ranging from ports to power and mining, as well as for global and domestic customers at its proposed fabrication plant in Maharashtra, multiple officials aware of the plans said.
