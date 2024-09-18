“Adani will work as a contract manufacturer, like a foundry service, catering to global clients. Tower has technology in optical and analog mixed-signal chips, and they also have captive consumption from contracts with some of the chip manufacturers, which can be done from the India fab with Adani," the person said. This will diversify Adani's portfolio and give Tower an entry to the India market where it can cater to local demand, he said, adding the proposal was yet to get government approval.