Adani Enterprises share are down by -0.92%, Nifty down by -0.84%

Adani Ent Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Enterprises opened at ₹ 3025 and closed at ₹ 2987. The stock reached a high of ₹ 3025 and a low of ₹ 2974.85 during the day.

At 06 Sep 11:08 today, Adani Ent shares are trading at price ₹2987, -0.92% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81348.93, down by -1.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹3025 and a low of ₹2974.85 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 3027.49 10 3056.44 20 3087.06 50 3100.23 100 3114.50 300 3032.33

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹3034.43, ₹3054.12, & ₹3070.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹2998.53, ₹2982.32, & ₹2962.63.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Enterprises was -3.93% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 8.98% .The current P/E of the stock is at 86.60 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 41.63% with a target price of ₹4230.5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 74.72% promoter holding, 4.22% MF holding, & 11.73% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.02% in march to 4.22% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 14.41% in march to 11.73% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}