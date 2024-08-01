Adani Enterprises to transfer Adani Wilmar stake to its shareholders

Adani Enterprises shareholders will receive 251 shares of Adani Wilmar for every 500 shares they hold as part of the restructuring that will simplify the group’s shareholding. The Adani Group flagship firm on Thursday reported a more than two-fold surge in its profit for the April-June quarter.

Nehal Chaliawala
Published1 Aug 2024, 08:35 PM IST
move that will end its joint venture with the Wilmar Group and simplify the group’s shareholding structure
move that will end its joint venture with the Wilmar Group and simplify the group’s shareholding structure(Reuters)

Mumbai: Adani Enterprises (AEL) will transfer its stake in Adani Wilmar (AWL) to its shareholders, the company said Thursday, in a move that will end its joint venture with the Wilmar Group and simplify the group’s shareholding structure.

Shareholders will receive 251 shares of Adani Wilmar for every 500 Adani Enterprises shares they hold.

“The food FMCG business has become self-sustained, performing well and poised for further growth under AWL. For AEL, this arrangement will not only unlock the value for shareholders but also allow focused strategy for sustainable growth in its incubating businesses,” Adani Enterprises said in a press statement.

Adani Enterprises holds a 43.94% stake in Adani Wilmar through Adani Commodities LLP. Post the restructuring, the shareholders of Adani Enterprises will directly own Adani Wilmar shares. 

The Adani Group flagship firm on Thursday reported a more than two-fold surge in its consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter at 1,458 crore. Revenue from operations grew 13% on-year to 26,067 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) during the June quarter rose 48% to 4,300 crore.

Also Read: Adani plans mega entry into Delhi-NCR with Jaypee real estate bid 

"Adani Enterprises Ltd is further expanding its position as India's leading business incubator and a global model in infrastructure development," said Gautam Adani, the chair of the Adani Group.

‘Substantial growth in our Ebitda’

"The substantial growth in our Ebitda, driven by the exceptional performance of the ANIL ecosystem, our airport operations and our road construction business, underscores our commitment to operational excellence and sustainable value creation. The combination of best-in-class management practices, state-ofthe-art technologies, high ratings and fully-funded growth strategies, ensures that AEL continues to set new national and international benchmarks,” he said. Adani New Industries Ltd is an internal division of of AEL.

The company’s solar manufacturing business saw a 125% year-on-year growth in sales to 1,379 megawatts. While exports doubled year-on-year, domestic sales grew 2.5 times.

The AdaniConnex data center business saw 89% completion of construction of its Noida centre, 94% completion in Hyderabad and 20% and 38% for its two units in Pune.

Also Read: Adani Wilmar may acquire regional companies in kitchen essentials space

Adani Airports added 8 new routes, 6 new airlines and 13 new flights during the quarter.

The roads business saw highest-ever 730 lane-km construction done during the quarter. Ganga Expressway construction crossed the half-way mark while three out of ten under construction projects were more than 80% completed during the quarter.

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 08:35 PM IST
