Adani Enterprises cancels demerger of stake in Adani Wilmar till it meets public float rules

Adani Enterprises has reversed its decision to spin off Adani Wilmar's shareholding, requiring the FMCG unit to meet public shareholding norms first. The board also approved raising 2,000 crore through non-convertible debentures, amid a surge in profits driven by emerging businesses.

Nehal Chaliawala
Published29 Oct 2024, 10:58 PM IST
Adani Enterprises holds a 43.94% stake in Adani Wilmar through Adani Commodities LLP, a holding company.
Adani Enterprises holds a 43.94% stake in Adani Wilmar through Adani Commodities LLP, a holding company. (REUTERS)

Mumbai: The board of Adani Enterprises on Tuesday withdrew its earlier decision to spin off the shareholding of the group’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) unit Adani Wilmar (AWL) and transferring the stake to its shareholders.

Adani Wilmar, which has 87.9% promoter shareholding, first needs to meet its minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirement, the company said. India’s markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) requires all listed companies to maintain a minimum public shareholding of 25%.

Also read | Edible oil, tea, coffee, soap to see higher prices this quarter

“During the period in which AWL is implementing the MPS strategy in accordance with the relevant SEBI Circulars, in order to offer directional clarity to shareholders, the draft Scheme is hereby withdrawn,” the company informed the bourses in a filing on Tuesday evening.

Adani Enterprises holds a 43.94% stake in Adani Wilmar through Adani Commodities LLP, a holding company. Singapore's Wilmar International owns 43.94% in the company through Lence Pte Ltd.

August announcement

Adani Enterprises had announced in August that it would demerge its stake in Adani Wilmar, ending its joint venture with Wilmar International. Shareholders would receive 251 shares of Adani Wilmar for every 500 held in Adani Enterprises.

Adani Wilmar sells cooking oil under the Fortune brand, among other products.

Shares of Adani Wilmar gained 3.33% on Tuesday to close at 335.3. Adani Enterprises gained 1.46%, ending the session at 2,841.45. Sensex was 0.45% in the green. The announcement was made during trading hours.

Adani Enterprises’ board on Tuesday also approved the company to raise 2,000 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD).

Also read |  Adani Wilmar may acquire regional companies in kitchen essentials space

In the July-September quarter, Adani Enterprises’ profit surged more than six times compared to the same period last year on the back of higher contributions from its upcoming businesses.

The Adani Group flagship firm reported a consolidated profit of 1,747 crore compared with 228 crore in the year ago period. The consolidated top line grew 15% year-on-year to 23,196 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) at 4,354 crore for the quarter were 46% higher than the same period last year.

Record profit

For the first half of the fiscal year, the company reported a record profit of 8,654 crore. The Ebitda from the company’s emerging businesses grew 85% year-on-year during the first half and accounted for 60% of its consolidated Ebitda.

“Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) continues to focus on investing in logistics, energy transition and adjacent sectors that are core to the economic growth of the country. This record-breaking half-year performance has been led by Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL) and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) with their rapid growth in capacity additions and asset utilisation,” said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group.

Also read |  Adani Enterprises to transfer Adani Wilmar stake to its shareholders

The incubator firm for Adani Group’s new businesses houses four upcoming businesses, including Adani New Industries Ltd, with its green hydrogen ecosystem, data centres, airports and roads.

Our focus on execution of greenfield projects in ANIL across three giga scale integrated manufacturing plants and the accelerated development of Navi Mumbai International Airport are driving these robust results

“Our focus on execution of greenfield projects in ANIL across three giga scale integrated manufacturing plants and the accelerated development of Navi Mumbai International Airport are driving these robust results,” Adani said. “Further, AEL is poised to repeat this turbo growth across data centres, roads, metals & materials and specialized manufacturing. AEL continues to invest in innovative technology across its platforms to support this high growth phase.”

While the new businesses made an outsized contribution to the consolidated Ebitda, the contribution to profit was relatively lower at 621 of profit before taxes from new businesses versus 909 crore from established businesses. The latter include mining services, mining, coal trading and trading in other metals and industrials.

In the red

The airports business, in fact, continued to be in the red, and reported a pre-tax loss of 148 crore. Adani operates airports in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvanathapuram.

ANIL reported a 74% year-on-year growth in profits before tax at 916 crore.

Also read |  Adani's shopping plans: Three food companies, a billion-dollar wallet

During the second fiscal quarter, Adani Enterprises raised 4,200 crore through a qualified institutional placement and 800 crore through a public issuance of NCDs. The latter was a rare issuance of public NCDs by a corporate entity.

The company had a gross debt of 63,855 crore as of 30 September. Of this, 16,647 crore was owed to the company’s promoters while the rest was external debt. That translated to a net debt to Ebitda ratio of 2.5 compared to 2.3 as of 31 March.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 10:58 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesAdani Enterprises cancels demerger of stake in Adani Wilmar till it meets public float rules

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-4.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,412.30
    03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    859.4 (10.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,834.25
    03:45 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    272.25 (4.15%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.55
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    4.8 (2.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.25
    03:50 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.5 (-7.91%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    324.15
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.55 (-6.23%)

    Ksb share price

    791.65
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.25 (-4.84%)

    Quess Corp share price

    663.05
    03:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -32.65 (-4.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    316.15
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.65 (9.97%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,193.80
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    90.9 (8.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.