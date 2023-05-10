Adani firms lose UN green endorsement2 min read . Updated: 10 May 2023, 01:03 AM IST
The Adani group said it had asked SBTi to justify the exclusion and was ‘optimistic’ it would ‘review’ the decision
Three Adani group companies, including Adani Green Energy Ltd, have lost their endorsement from the world’s leading arbiter of corporate green goals, a blow to the industrial conglomerate’s attempt to reposition itself as a leader of India’s energy transition.
