The Adani Group’s acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) out of insolvency is set to significantly scale up its real estate ambitions in north India, giving it access to a vast land bank and a pipeline of stalled housing projects in the National Capital Region (NCR), where it has had limited exposure so far.
Adani gets NCLT nod to acquire JAL, gains scale in north India real estate
SummaryThe approval hands the Adani Group a ready-made real estate platform spanning 3,985 acres across Noida, the Yamuna Expressway and Greater Noida, at a time when land scarcity and surging prices have intensified competition among developers.
The Adani Group’s acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) out of insolvency is set to significantly scale up its real estate ambitions in north India, giving it access to a vast land bank and a pipeline of stalled housing projects in the National Capital Region (NCR), where it has had limited exposure so far.
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