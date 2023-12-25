Adani Green concludes 8 GW power purchase pact with Solar Energy Corp

NEW DELHI :Adani Green Energy Ltd has executed the power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India for the supply of 1,799 megawatts of solar power, the final part of an 8,000 MW manufacturing-linked solar tender Adani Green secured in 2020. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“With this, Adani Green now has tied up PPAs of 19.8 (gigawatt) and the balance is merchant capacity in its 20.6 GW locked-in portfolio," the renewable energy company said in a statement on Monday.

“With over (200,000) acres of land already tied up in resource-rich areas of India, the portfolio is fully de-risked for execution of 45 GW capacity by 2030," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amit Singh, CEO of Adani Green Energy, said the power purchase agreement with SECI aligned with India’s target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

“Adani Green is determined to deliver in excess of 45 GW of renewable energy, a five-fold increase from our current operating portfolio," he said.

The SECI tender includes setting up of 2 GW of photovoltaic (PV) cell and module manufacturing facilities. Adani Green said it had already commissioned a solar PV cell and module manufacturing plant at Mundra, Gujarat with a capacity of 2 GW per annum through its associate company Mundra Solar Energy Ltd. Adani Green holds a 26% share in MSEL through its wholly owned subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Solar Energy Corporation of India, a company under the ministry of new and renewable energy, was established to facilitate the implementation of India’s ‘National Solar Mission’.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!