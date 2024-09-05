Adani Green Energy share are down by -1.4%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at 1930.4 and closed at 1902.9. The stock reached a high of 1945 and a low of 1902.55 during the day.

Published5 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates
Adani Green Energy Share Price Today Live Updates

At 05 Sep 11:10 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price 1902.9, -1.4% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82285.06, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of 1945 and a low of 1902.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
51883.82
101893.60
201847.24
501806.95
1001819.50
3001713.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 1954.3, 1976.6, & 2017.75, whereas it has key support levels at 1890.85, 1849.7, & 1827.4.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -61.11% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 274.77 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.51% with a target price of 1760.0.

The company has a 57.52% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 16.91% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has from % in to % in .

The FII holding has decreased from 18.15% in march to 16.91% in june quarter.

Adani Green Energy share price down -1.4% today to trade at 1902.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Power are falling today, but its peers Tata Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.11% & -0.08% each respectively.

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Adani Green Energy share are down by -1.4%, Nifty down by -0.11%

