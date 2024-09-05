Adani Green Energy share are down by -1.4%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Adani Green Energy Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Adani Green Energy opened at ₹ 1930.4 and closed at ₹ 1902.9. The stock reached a high of ₹ 1945 and a low of ₹ 1902.55 during the day.

At 05 Sep 11:10 today, Adani Green Energy shares are trading at price ₹1902.9, -1.4% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82285.06, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1945 and a low of ₹1902.55 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1883.82 10 1893.60 20 1847.24 50 1806.95 100 1819.50 300 1713.02

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1954.3, ₹1976.6, & ₹2017.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1890.85, ₹1849.7, & ₹1827.4.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Adani Green Energy was -61.11% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.84% .The current P/E of the stock is at 274.77 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.51% with a target price of ₹1760.0.

The company has a 57.52% promoter holding, 1.36% MF holding, & 16.91% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 18.15% in march to 16.91% in june quarter.