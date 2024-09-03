Adani Green Energy, TotalEnergies form joint venture for 1,150 MW solar projects in Khavda

  • Adani Green Energy and TotalEnergies have formed a joint venture to oversee a portfolio of solar projects totalling 1,150 MW at Khavda in Gujarat. 

Shivangini
Published3 Sep 2024, 12:38 PM IST
Adani Green Energy, TotalEnergies form joint venture for 1,150 MW solar projects in Khavda

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) and TotalEnergies have unveiled an equal ownership strategic joint venture (JV) to oversee a portfolio of solar projects totalling 1,150 MW. These projects are situated within the world's largest renewable energy plant in Khavda, Gujarat.

Adani Green Energy stocks were trading in red, down 1.95 per cent, at 1,907.20, on September 3, at 11:59 am, on BSE.

Also Read | Adani Green Energy share price Today Live Updates : Adani Green Energy Shares Dip Amid Market Downturn

Under the terms of the agreement, AGEL will contribute its existing assets to the JV, while TotalEnergies will invest USD 444 million to accelerate project development. This partnership highlights AGEL and TotalEnergies' dedication to enhancing collaboration and aligns with their shared goal of fast-tracking India's transition to clean energy. The move underscores AGEL's expertise in delivering green energy swiftly and on a large scale. The electricity produced from these 1,150 MW solar projects will be sold via Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and through the wholesale market.

Also Read | Adani Power share price Today Live Updates : Adani Power Shares Dip Amid Market Downturn Today

AGEL is spearheading the development of the world’s largest renewable energy plant on barren land in Khavda, Gujarat, spanning 538 square kilometers—an area five times larger than Paris. To date, AGEL has operationalized 2,250 MW of solar and wind energy capacity at this site. Upon completion, the plant is expected to provide affordable clean energy to over 16 million homes in India, create more than 15,200 green jobs, and reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 58 million tons annually.

The completion of this transaction is contingent upon customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Meanwhile, another energy sector arm of Adani Group, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. (AESL) announced on September 2 that it had completed its acquisition of the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the Khavda Phase IV Part-A transmission project, following the Receipt of a letter of intent (LOI) from REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL), Mint reported.

Also Read | RIL AGM today: Timing, when and where to watch livestream and more details

Khavda IVA Power Transmission, the SPV established by RECPDCL to facilitate the evacuation of 7 GW of renewable energy from the Khavda RE Park under the Phase IV Part A package, has now been acquired by AESL. The project includes the development of a transmission line that will connect 765 kV double circuit lines from Khavda to Lakadia and Khavda to Bhuj in Gujarat, with a transformation capacity of 4,500 MVA.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 12:38 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesAdani Green Energy, TotalEnergies form joint venture for 1,150 MW solar projects in Khavda

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    297.40
    12:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.5 (0.17%)

    Vedanta

    463.20
    12:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    -0.1 (-0.02%)

    Wipro

    536.60
    12:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    4.45 (0.84%)

    Kotak Mahindra Bank

    1,780.30
    12:58 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    0.1 (0.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

    2,659.55
    12:47 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    201.45 (8.2%)

    Raymond

    2,143.00
    12:47 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    135.05 (6.73%)

    Godrej Industries

    1,127.45
    12:46 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    66.65 (6.28%)

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    4,462.15
    12:47 PM | 3 SEP 2024
    262 (6.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,013.00-816.00
      Chennai
      73,370.00-315.00
      Delhi
      73,299.00-242.00
      Kolkata
      72,584.00-1,245.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarkets
      PremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue