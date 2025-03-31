Companies
Adani Green is weighing is biggest equity sale ever
Anirudh Laskar 5 min read 31 Mar 2025, 05:15 AM IST
Summary
- Most of the funds may be used for Adani Green's solar project in Gujarat's Khavda, designed to be the world's largest single-location renewable energy project across 538 sq. km.
Adani Green Energy Ltd plans to sell shares to global investors to raise about $1.4 billion in the first quarter of FY26, two people familiar with the matter said, as part of a $2 billion fundraising to power its solar and wind energy projects in India.
