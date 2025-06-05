Adani, Tata, Torrent, five others eye 51% stake in two UP discoms
Rituraj Baruah , Utpal Bhaskar 5 min read 05 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
The formal document to solicit bids for Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal discoms is likely to be floated by July, and the UP government plans to complete the privatization process by Diwali this year.
New Delhi: At least eight companies, including Adani Group, Tata Power Ltd and Greenko Group, are eyeing a majority stake in two Uttar Pradesh electricity distribution companies in the largest such privatization in the sector, said three people aware of the developments.
