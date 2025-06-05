Odisha model

In 2020, Centre decided to privatize all electricity distribution companies in the union territories administered directly by it. The CESC won control of the Chandigarh discom, while Torrent Power took control of the Dadra and Nagar Haveli one. The sales were linked to incentives from the Centre, encouraging discoms to seek new investors. In May 2020, the government also announced a reform-linked ₹90,000 crore liquidity injection into fund-starved discoms as part of a ₹20 trillion stimulus package to revive the economy.