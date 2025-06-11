Adani Group to raise ₹2.5 trillion over five years to fund capex
Mumbai: Adani Group needs to raise about ₹2.5 trillion (about $30 billion) over the next five years to meet its $100-billion capital expenditure plan and meet its debt obligations, two top executives said, outlining the conglomerate’s growth strategy as it emerges from last year’s bribery allegations.