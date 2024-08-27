The controversy-hit Adani Group’s market capitalization was decimated by a US short-seller’s damning report in early 2023. Since then, the group appears to have been working on fortifying its balance sheet by reducing promoter share pledges. Promoter entities are also reportedly considering selling stakes in certain group companies to pare debt and enhance financial flexibility. This comes on the heels of earlier efforts by the promoters to increase stakes in some cases. Going ahead, the group is set to resume its ambitious expansion plans—though that could again increase debt, calling for a more cautious approach.