Adani Group eyes 5 GW electrolyzer capacity with up to $3 bn investment
Summary
- Adani New would initially set up about 198.5 MW capacity and receive an incentive of up to ₹293.78 crore from the government under the scheme
New Delhi: Adani New Industries Ltd, which was selected for a pilot on indigenous technology-based electrolyzer production under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, is looking to set up a cumulative capacity of 5 GW electrolyzer manufacturing with an investment of up to $3 billion, according to two people aware of the matter.