Adani Group eyes younger, more diverse and leaner workforce

The Adani Group is attempting a three-pronged workforce transformation aimed at creating a younger, more diverse and leaner organization, with artificial intelligence taking over routine tasks.
While chairman Gautam Adani (63) is overseeing efforts to outsource certain roles to external vendors, his 39-year-old son, Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd, is leading the push for a younger, more diverse workforce. Group chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh has been tasked with implementing an AI-led cobotic workforce model.
The stakes are significant.
First, the organizational overhaul could reshape the future of the Ahmedabad-based conglomerate's 115,000 employees across businesses spanning ports, power, airports, cement, logistics and consumer services. Second, the outcome could influence hiring, training and workforce strategies well beyond the group, offering a blueprint for large Indian companies to navigate the AI era.