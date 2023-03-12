Adani Group fully prepays $2.65 billion share-backed financing

Adani Group fully prepays $2.65 billion share-backed financing1 min read . Updated: 12 Mar 2023, 09:29 PM IST
- This latest development arrived two days after Financial Times report that suggested that Adani group was mulling to issue a formal request to global lenders to sell 4-5 percent stake in Ambuja Cement for $450 million to reduce debt.
Gautam Adani-led Adani Group on 12 March said that it has completed full prepayment of margin linked share backed financing aggregating to $2.15 billion, ahead of its committed timeline of 31 March, 2023.
