Home / Companies / Adani Group fully prepays $2.65 billion share-backed financing

Adani Group fully prepays $2.65 billion share-backed financing

1 min read . 09:29 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo/File Photo

  • This latest development arrived two days after Financial Times report that suggested that Adani group was mulling to issue a formal request to global lenders to sell 4-5 percent stake in Ambuja Cement for $450 million to reduce debt.

Gautam Adani-led Adani Group on 12 March said that it has completed full prepayment of margin linked share backed financing aggregating to $2.15 billion, ahead of its committed timeline of 31 March, 2023.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

