AdaniConnex Private Ltd, a joint venture of Adani Enterprises with EdgeConnex Europe BV, has incorporated a new subsidiary to set to data centres in Mumbai.

The subsidiary, Mumbai Data Center Limited (MDCL), was formed with an initial authorised and paid-up share capital of ₹1,00,000 each undertake business to develop, operate, maintain, deal with data centres, information technology, cloud providing services, the ports-to-energy conglomerate said in a stock exchange statement today.

It'll also undertake activities associated with its infrastructure development, including land acquisition and development for the said purpose, the company said, adding that MDCL will start its business operations in due course.

Mumbai is one of the half a dozen cities that the billionaire Gautam Adani's group has identified to set up data centres initially.

In February 2021, Adani Enterprises Ltd had partnered EdgeConneX, a leading data centre operator, to develop one gigawatt (GW) of data centre capacity over the next decade. The equal joint venture (JV), named AdaniConneX, will focus on building a network of hyperscale data centres in India, starting with Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

Also read: Adani Total Gas to invest ₹12,000 crore in 14 new CGD geographies

A data centre provides the necessary secured architecture wherein computing and networking equipment is concentrated for collecting, storing, processing, distributing or allowing access to large amounts of data.

Gautam Adani had in November 2021 stated that he wants his conglomerate to be a world leader in green data storage, with sites run entirely on clean power, in sync with India's goal of turning carbon net-zero by 2070.

The diversification comes against the backdrop of India's digital economy expected to touch $1 trillion by 2025. Also, the Reserve Bank of India's norm mandates data localisation, necessitating the need for setting up large data centres to store and protect information.

Data localisation refers to storing data on any device physically present within the borders of a country where the data is generated.

Adani and other large corporates from Reliance Jio to Bharti Airtel are also seeking to tap this opportunity.

Adani group last year got land in Nodia, near here, for the data centre from the Uttar Pradesh government. Flipkart has partnered with Adani Group to set up its third data centre in Chennai.

With PTI inputs

Also read: Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani now richer than Mark Zuckerberg as Meta plunges

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.