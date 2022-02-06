Adani group incorporates new subsidiary to set up data centre unit in Mumbai

In February 2021, Adani Enterprises Ltd had partnered EdgeConneX, a leading data centre operator, to develop one gigawatt (GW) of data centre capacity over the next decade. The equal joint venture (JV), named AdaniConneX, will focus on building a network of hyperscale data centres in India, starting with Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.