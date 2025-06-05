Adani Group’s tax contributions rise 29% in FY25 to ₹74,945 crore — check key company-wise breakdown

The Adani Group's global tax and other contributions for FY25 stood at ₹74,945 crore, marking a 29 per cent increase from ₹58,104 crore reported in the previous fiscal, the conglomerate said in a release on Thursday, 5 June 2025.

Of the total ₹74,945 crore, direct contributions amounted to ₹28,720 crore. The top contributors were Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), Adani Cement Limited (ACL), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), and Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).

Adani Group has shared the details regarding its contributions in the independent annual reports of seven listed entities, including Adani Enterprises Limited, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Energy Solutions Limited, Adani Power Limited, Adani Total Gas Limited, and Ambuja Cements Limited. The total contribution amount also includes the tax paid by three other listed companies, NDTV, ACC and Sanghi Industries.

Major company-wise breakdown — As per the annual report of Adani Enterprises for FY 25, the company paid ₹2,617 crore in India as corporate tax, ₹2,681 crore as indirect tax, ₹2,828 crore as government royalty and ₹420 crore as other charges under direct contributions. The total tax contributions of Adani Enterprises in India stood at ₹23,067 crore. The total tax contributions for FY25 are ₹24,172 crore.

According to its Annual Report for FY 25, Adani Cement's direct contribution stood at ₹2,453 crore, while contributions in the form of social security payments and other statutory obligations were ₹149 crore. The total tax and other contributions made were ₹16,648 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) contributed ₹10,438 crore in tax payments across direct, indirect and other contribution categories in FY25.

According to Adani Group, the total contribution of ₹74,945 crore is roughly the cost of building the entire Mumbai Metro network. This amount may be enough to host a modern-day Olympics.